Dire State of Environment report shows need to leave meat consumption in the past

By Emily Rice
Updated August 1 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:59am
Any way you look at it, moving to exclusively plant-based agriculture is the only way to go. Picture: Shutterstock

Despite decades of working in the media in some capacity, many news items still shock me, but news that agriculture - particularly animal agriculture - is among the top three threats to Australia's environment, as outlined in the new State of the Environment report, is not one of them.

