When your grandkids one day ask, "Why didn't you just eat something else?" do you really think "I liked the taste of meat" or "I could never give up cheese" will cut it? If you can't imagine yourself making that feeble excuse to a generation inheriting a scorched Earth, you must stop making it as you walk by the plethora of available plant-based upgrades to animal-derived products, reaching instead for climate-warming body parts.