There are few things that can divide people like sport and politics, so it was only appropriate that Tuesday's Parliament State of Origin had its share of controversy.
Parliamentarians across party and state lines battled it out on a chilly Tuesday morning in a no-contact touch football match on the Senate lawns.
Advertisement
There was the new Prime Minister claiming a try despite protestations he was touched first. There was even photographic proof. But where was a television match official when one was needed? Maybe the Speaker could have intervened?
But even more controversial were a few jersey choices.
Despite being overqualified for such a match, newly minted ACT senator David Pocock strapped up his boots and donned a Queensland jersey. It's one of the first decisions he's had to make as a new senator, and it could well be one that upsets a few of his constituents.
Senator Pocock explained he first moved to the sunshine state from Africa as a child before relocating to the capital, with a stint in WA in between.
The former Wallaby, who was known for his strength on the field, was notably gentle, perhaps keeping his upcoming first speech in mind when he'll promise to be a "peacebroker of parliament".
Just as notable was former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce's decision to wear maroon. Although to be fair, he was a Queensland senator before he moved to the House of Representatives in NSW's New England seat.
The Prime Minister, who joined a Nine breakfast show shortly after the match's end, joked about the curious choice of jerseys.
"I can report the greatest scandal since [Greg Inglis] playing for Queensland. David Pocock from the ACT pulling on a Queensland jumper," Mr Albanese told Nine's Today show.
"They will stop at nothing.
"Barnaby has very short stints on the field. Even though he represents the NSW seat, he has a Maroons jersey on as well."
The Maroons even had a couple of Raiders - CEO Don Furner and former player Sia Soliola - to bolster their stocks.
The Queenslanders, led by captain, and Sports Minister, Anika Wells looked promising after scoring the first try. It shouldn't have been surprising the man who played NRL last season - Soliola - came away with the point.
Within the Maroons' ranks were Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, Nationals leader David Littleproud, Mr Joyce and Senator Pocock.
Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy led the NSW squad. Despite returning to Parliament this week, former prime minister Scott Morrison wasn't part of the squad - perhaps luckily for any children who turned up to watch.
Advertisement
Three back-to-back tries from the NSW squad sealed the win for the Prime Minister's team
One of those tries was from Mr Albanese himself, who was awarded the point despite pictures showing he was tagged by the Queensland captain.
With no video replay in sight, the northerners' protests were futile and Mr Conroy lifted the trophy - it was the actual State of Origin trophy, too - for NSW after the full-time whistle was blown.
The "friendly" match, which has been won by NSW for successive years, is organised by the Parliamentary Friends of Rugby League.
Advertisement
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.