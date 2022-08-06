The Canberra Times

Beyoncé album Renaissance in a category of its own

By Kenan Draughorne
August 6 2022 - 7:30pm
Beyoncé dedicated the album to her Uncle Jonny who died from HIV complications. Picture: Getty Images

Ignore the leaks - Beyoncé's seventh studio album Renaissance has officially arrived. As hinted, it's an all-encompassing album for the dance floor, blending house, disco, Afrobeat and more on a 16-song body of work, that compels you to simply "Move".

