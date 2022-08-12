Junior Canberra golfers claim first masters title

Canberra teenagers Matilda Sullings and Harry Whitelock head into the School Sport Australia under 18 championship in fine form after both claiming their maiden JNJG Tour title.
Sullings shot a 5-under 70 on the final day to come from behind and win the Greg Chalmers Junior Masters by two shots at Shelly Beach Golf Club.
She only took the outright lead for the first time on day two on the 17th hole and then sealed her maiden title with a birdie on the last
"It was pretty stressful, the last day I thought can I do it? Especially the last few holes I was very nervous going down 18," Sullings said. "It was a very good experience though.
"I will try and continue playing in the next few years and see what happens after year 12."
The 16-year-old Federal member brought momentum with her after winning a small event the week prior in Batemans Bay.
"I am very proud, very, very proud. It was just amazing on the weekend. I was a mum with tears in my eyes," Matilda's mother Allison Sullings said.
Whilst Sullings came from behind in a close battle, a strong performance on day one saw Harry Whitelock hold the overnight lead in the boys' division of the Greg Chalmers Junior Masters.
Whitelock (Royal Canberra) went from strength to strength on day two to cruise to his first title win by two shots.
"Given how much work and effort he's put in it's finally come to fruition with the win," Harry's proud father Steve Whitelock said.
"It's golf most days of the week, working on all aspects of his game. It takes up a fair chunk of his week.
"He has put a lot of effort into golf to get to that position where he can contend for a title, it's been a few years in the making I suppose."
Sullings and Whitelock will represent the ACT in late August in the School Sport Australia event, with Whitelock to captain the team.
