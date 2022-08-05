The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Hands On Studio unveils artists' banners beside Lake Burley Griffin

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
August 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artists Margarey McEvoy, Moira Nelson, Jill Hayman (with Lexi), Alison Alder and Ariel Kaufman with their work. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Getting your art in a gallery is one thing, getting it on a six-metre high banner in one of the most high-profile locations in Canberra is another.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.