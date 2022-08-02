The Canberra Times
ACT government's housing policy at odds with its ideology

August 2 2022 - 7:30pm
The ACT government's use of the housing sector as a cash cow to fund legacy projects hurts the poor. Picture: Elesa Kurtz.

When did the last genuine socialist resign from the ACT Labor Party? When did the last Green with a social conscience and a backbone resign in disgust from their ACT branch?

