Travel, renovating among our top plans for the next 12 months

Travel is back on the agenda for Australians, according to the ACM Heartbeat of Australia study.
Asked what they were planning to do in the next 12 months, 73 per cent of respondents to the national survey said they intended to travel within Australia.
By comparison, 29 per cent indicated plans to travel overseas.
Conducted in partnership with the University of Canberra, Heartbeat of Australia surveyed more than 6000 people in the five major metropolitan cities and in the regions.
Regional Australians were more inclined to holiday domestically (78 per cent) than metropolitan Australians (59 per cent), who were more inclined to travel overseas (32 per cent versus 28 per cent).
Older people (over 45) were more likely to be planning travel in Australia (78 per cent) than younger people (67 per cent). Overseas travel was on the to-do list for 31 per cent of younger people (27 per cent for over-45s).
Buying furniture or appliances for the home was on the cards for 40 per cent of people, with 25 per cent planning to renovate and 13 per cent looking to buy a home or investment property.
Young people (17 per cent) were more likely to be thinking about buying a property in the next 12 months than older Australians (10 per cent), who were more likely to be considering renovations (30 per cent, compared to 20 per cent of under-45s)
More regional Australians (28 per cent) had renovating in mind than metro city dwellers (16 per cent).
More metro people said they would be looking for a new job (27 per cent), compare to 17 per cent of regional Australians.
