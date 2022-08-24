Times Past: August 25, 1983

An idea to integrate government and non-government schools was off the table, the front page reported on this day in 1983.
The Minister for Education and Youth Affairs, Senator Ryan, said integration was neither federal government nor ACT Labor Party policy, and the option relating to it in the report on Radford College would be rejected when the report was tabled in Parliament.
The Radford report was the result of a review of the impact of Radford College, Canberra's third Anglican grammar school, on ACT schools.
Issued on July 21 of that year, the report said the college was not necessary in demographic terms, and made a number of recommendations on various aspects of ACT education.
It made no recommendations on integration, but argued for it on a national basis, and suggested reduction in government funding for schools refusing to integrate.
Senator Ryan said that although that idea would not be taken up, "there are some very sensible recommendations about planning that we will be looking at and responding to".
