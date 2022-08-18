The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 19, 1980

August 18 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page on this day in 1980.

It was federal budget day on this day in 1980 and police were investigating how journalist Laurie Oakes had got his mitts on a copy of the budget papers the week before.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.