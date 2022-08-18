Times Past: August 19, 1980

It was federal budget day on this day in 1980 and police were investigating how journalist Laurie Oakes had got his mitts on a copy of the budget papers the week before.
While budget leaks galore are part of the tease before modern budgets, the Treasurer back then, John Howard, was fuming when Mr Oakes spilled the budget beans on a Sunday night news program.
The government directed the Australian Federal Police to investigate.
"This is a most serious and disturbing matter and deeply concerns both me personally and the government," Mr Howard said, ruling out the leak having come from the Prime Minister's Department or the Finance Department.
"I am satisfied as one can be in such circumstances that the disclosure could only have come from my office, the Treasury or the Government Printer."
Mr Howard said he was not responsible for the leak and certainly would not offering his resignation to Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser.
As for the journo with the scoop, the now legendary Mr Oakes, he said he would tell "nobody on earth" the source of the leaks.
Also on page 1 was the news a business had been given an option to scope the environmental impact of building a gondola system on Black Mountain. The idea to build the tourist attraction never got off the ground and is one of the more notable unfulfilled ambitions in Canberra's history. But on this day the dream was alive.
