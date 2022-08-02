The Canberra Times
Work to start on Canberra Hospital masterplan as part of ACT budget funding

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated August 2 2022 - 7:49am, first published 7:00am
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith unveiling the Canberra Hospital masterplan last year. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

The ACT government will begin design work on three new buildings at Canberra Hospital as part of its 20-year masterplan for the Woden site.

