APS super bill expected to hit $8b as Labor plans against fiscal hit

By Sarah Basford Canales, Doug Dingwall
Updated August 2 2022 - 6:04am, first published 6:00am
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher at Parliament House. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The federal government will move to protect itself from a potential $8 billion bill in unpaid superannuation for public servants posted overseas since the 1980s, as the Federal Court decides whether the Foreign Affairs Department owes employees missing super.

