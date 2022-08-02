Public health communication is confusing, to say the least. We are told to take this virus seriously, yet there is no real political urgency behind these statements. We are advised to update our vaccination, but fourth doses are only available to those over 30 and third doses only to those over 16. We are warned about the severity of BA.5 but are also told that repeat infections are "mild", contradicting the research identifying that they increase chances of developing long-COVID. We are "strongly recommended" to wear masks indoors but again this comes down to personal choice, with only a few Australians heeding such advice while many others succumb to peer pressure. We are also told that masks reduce transmission and protect the community but that the government is "empowering" us to make our own decisions, ignoring the fact that when it comes to a highly contagious airborne virus, our choices have an impact on those around us. This is where the government needs to step up.