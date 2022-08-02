The Canberra Times

Parliament to examine Workforce Australia

By Maeve Bannister
August 2 2022 - 6:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Employment Minister Tony Burke says changes to Workforce Australia need fresh scrutiny. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

A system designed to help people on welfare become ready for work will be the subject of a parliamentary inquiry.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.