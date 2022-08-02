The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Interest rate rise: How much more Canberra home owners are likely to pay on their mortgage

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
August 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra home owners may need to put away around $3000 more each year to cover their mortgage repayments, as the cash rate rises for the fourth consecutive month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.