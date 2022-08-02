Woolworths opening and closing hours to change at some stores in the ACT

The opening and closing hours of your local Woolies supermarket may be changing.
Woolworths has confirmed the ACT will fall into line with the rest of the nation with most stores opening now from 7am to 9pm.
Previously, some stores opened at 6am and/or closed at 10pm.
The new hours came into effect this week.
The groceries giant has also made changes to the opening hours of its in-house deli and other fresh food services.
The fresh service deli will trade from 7am to 8pm seven days. That means, in some cases, it will be closing two hours earlier.
The seafood and meat counters will trade from 9.30am to 7pm (weekdays) and 9am to 7pm (weekends).
A handful of stores will operate longer fresh service counter hours "as there's still high customer demand in those stores".
"We've made a change to the trading hours of our fresh service counters nationwide, due to a shift in customer shopping behaviour. This includes our meat, seafood and deli counters," a spokesperson said
"Customers can still purchase similar products, such as chicken breast fillets and salmon, within our packed fresh convenience range located in-store."
But that Woolies favourite - hot roast chickens - will still be available, even after close of the deli.
Most stores would revert to the 7am to 9pm opening hours, with only a few exceptions. This was after Woolworths found customers were not using its stores as much so early in the morning as 6am or so late at night as 10pm, with the working from home phenomenon possibly contributing to changed shopping habits in which more people could now shop during the day.
"We've also moved to standardise our overall operating hours so we can offer a consistent customer experience across our store network," the spokesperson said.
"Select stores across the country will open one hour later or close one hour earlier to align with other stores and better match customer shopping patterns.
"We'll closely monitor customer and team member feedback over the next few months."
In-store signage has been placed at the fresh service counters and at the front of stores to inform customers of the altered trading hours.
Customers are encouraged to check the opening and closing hours of their local Woolworths by visiting woolworths.com.au/stores
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
