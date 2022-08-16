The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 17, 1973

August 16 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page on this day in 1973.

It's hard to imagine the Canberra skyline without it, and it was on this day in 1973 that the front page carried the news that a whopping great tower would be built on Black Mountain.

