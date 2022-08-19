The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 20, 1984

August 19 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page on this day in 1984.

A World War I veteran with a knack for telling tales he called "square dinkum" was one of the first people to tour a new Gallipoli Gallery at the Australian War Memorial.

