Times Past: August 20, 1984

A World War I veteran with a knack for telling tales he called "square dinkum" was one of the first people to tour a new Gallipoli Gallery at the Australian War Memorial.
Christopher Jolly told reporter Debbie Cameron he'd "plugged a hole in a lifeboat by sitting on it, plucked bottles of rum out of the surf when a supply ship sank, drank them and got sent to Greece to recover."
Advertisement
Mr Jolly was 19 when he enlisted for World War I and at the time of his visit to the memorial he was 89, wearing a brown suit and a chest of medals.
"It's wonderful. I could spend all week here," Mr Jolly said of the gallery. Sitting by a Turkish gun, he tugged at his fluffy beard that he said "covers the holes" from shrapnel wounds.
He also had a scar on his back he got from a bullet during a battle in France.
Mr Jolly was one of 240 Gallipoli veterans at the opening of the gallery by Governor-General, Sir Ninian Stephen. Showing the inevitable toll of time on these veterans, the same article noted two veterans who were due to attend - including the last Aussie to leave Gallipoli, Colonel George Shaw - had died that week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.