Liberals to give notice of Canberra Liberals' no-confidence motion in Chief Minister Andrew Barr over budget split with Greens

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated August 2 2022 - 8:55pm, first published 7:30pm
Chief Minister Andrew Barr at his budget press conference on Tuesday. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The Canberra Liberals will give notice of a no-confidence motion in Chief Minister Andrew Barr on Wednesday, seizing on a statement from the Greens after the ACT budget the opposition said showed Mr Barr could not guarantee supply.

