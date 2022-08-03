The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Republic loss casts dark shadow over Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
August 3 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Yolngu men during Garma Festival 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The proposed referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament is very different from the 1999 republic referendum, though there are some important similarities. Nevertheless, referendum history, especially the republic referendum defeat, frames the emerging debate and casts a shadow over its prospects of success.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Warhurst

John Warhurst

Canberra Times columnist

John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.