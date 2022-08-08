Rebecca Lamb explained the large rock near the intersection of the entry driveway to the property. It came from the Harden property of Barry McCormack who "lumbered" it over on the back of his truck and rolled it into place. On its flat side is a commemorative plaque to Bean and his team. Rebecca referred to a "quincunx" or grove of five trees chosen by Dr Robert Boden to commemorate the theatres of conflict during the First World War. These are a French Tilia cordata, Aleppo pine, Lebanese cedar, Australian Blue gum and a red box.