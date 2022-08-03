The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

'An attack on the public service': Greens push back on Labor govt's expedited APS proposal for $8b super bill

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated August 3 2022 - 2:11am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The Greens will not support "smashing" through the Labor government's plans to protect itself from a potential $8 billion bill in unpaid superannuation for public servants, calling it "an attack on the public service".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.