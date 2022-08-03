The Greens will not support "smashing" through the Labor government's plans to protect itself from a potential $8 billion bill in unpaid superannuation for public servants, calling it "an attack on the public service".
Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young said the minor party was concerned the proposed amendments bill, which was revealed on Tuesday by Finance and Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher, was being rushed through without detailed information or consideration.
A government motion on Wednesday morning to expedite the introduction of the bill, which would retrospectively amend laws relating to Commonwealth superannuation benefits, was passed through with bipartisan support despite the minor party's opposition.
"That is not the type of parliament that the Prime Minister promised. It is not the type of collaborative nature that we continue to hear from all sides of how we are going to operate in this chamber," Senator Hanson-Young said.
"It is the deal been stitched up between the government and the opposition to effectively cut the wages of public servants - well, you can wear that but we are not going to be part of it.
"We are not going to be part of a bill being smashed through this place when we haven't even got answers to some basic questions."
Minister Gallagher said the bill would allow the federal government to minimise the "significant windfall increases" in superannuation benefits that could be paid out following a Federal Court case court ruling.
The landmark court case, put forward by three department staff, argues superannuation payments are owed on rent-free housing provided by the government going back to 1986.
If the court rules in favour of the DFAT staff, it could set a precedent allowing thousands more to come forward and resulting in a bill reaching into the billions.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
