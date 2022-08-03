A perfect season now well within their reach, the undefeated Ainslie Tricolours first grade women are looking to keep the good times rolling.
The side has adopted a 'premiership or nothing' mindset as they set their sights on a feat AFL Canberra has not witnessed in more than five years.
The pursuit of an undefeated season comes after COVID ruined their title aspirations last year and Ainslie coach Britt Tully said the achievement would make up for that disappointment.
"Last year we would have been in a similar position," Tully said. "We were minor premiers as well, we weren't undefeated but I think we were going okay and then COVID hit. I think that has really pushed us to go harder and further this year.
"An undefeated season would be a pretty cool achievement. I think it's a testament to how hard we have worked and how we have come out every game wanting to better ourselves and improve to be that team that sits on top.
"We've got that grit and determination to do something special with this group of people, anything less and we will be disappointed."
With a ticket to the grand final up for grabs, Ainslie will face the second-placed Belconnen Magpies in Sunday's qualifying final.
Tully has urged her team not to take the Magpies lightly despite three victories over their rivals this season.
"Obviously we want to win, the group knows we're good enough," Tully said. "We analyse how we are going to play against them and we train the way we want to play against them.
"Finals are one of those things where its about the best team on the day, you could go 15 and 0 and be undefeated but can be knocked off at the last point."
The Ainslie women are not the only powerhouses heading into the finals as the Queanbeyan Tigers men's side looks to convert a 14-1 season into a premiership.
Queanbeyan co-coach Kade Klemke is confident ahead of their first hurdle this Saturday against the Belconnen Magpies, the only team to defeat the Tigers this year.
"We are confident in our own footy, we wouldn't be in the position we are if we weren't," Klemke said. "It is going to be a good contest with Belconnen.
"We need to be ready from the first bounce against them because they're a very good team.
"Our football is good enough to beat any team, that's what we feel, we have got to bring that every time because Belconnen are good enough to knock you off."
The idea of winning their second premiership in a row is at the back of Queanbeyan's minds as their sole focus is getting the job done on Saturday.
"We are not really thinking ahead to the next week, we have to win this week." Klemke said.
"The main focus is this week, we are not getting too far ahead of ourselves."
Elimination Final: Queanbeyan v Eastlake - Aulich Park, Saturday 3:20pm
Qualifying Final: Ainslie v Belconnen - Alan Ray Oval, Sunday 11:20am
Qualifying Final: Queanbeyan v Belconnen - Aulich Park, Saturday 1:15pm
Elimination Final: Ainslie v Eastlake - Alan Ray Oval, Sunday 1:15pm
