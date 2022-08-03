The choice of language here is important. "Windfall" that it may be, unpaid superannuation isn't just extra money topping the balances of well-paid public servants. It would be money owed to employees - if the court so decides. Whether they're public servants or not shouldn't be relevant, if they're owed the money. Labor, the self-anointed champions of workers and the public service, should understand that. Its statement yesterday didn't acknowledge these shades of the case.