The Canberra Times
Home/What's On

Can Q&A lead us out of the opinion wars its helped to fuel?

By Jane Goodall
August 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fresh start? Journalist Stan Grant is the new permanent presenter of Q&A, a role which comes with its fair share of challenges. Picture: ABC TV

The recent announcement that Stan Grant will be permanent host of the ABC's Q&A follows widespread speculation about the future of the program. On some estimates, ratings have fallen by more than 50 per cent from a peak of over 600,000 during its first decade under Tony Jones, who served as host from 2008.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.