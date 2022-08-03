In these dramatically changed circumstances, it is surely time to recognise that voluntary assisted dying laws, in carefully defined circumstances, are now part of the fabric of Australian law and that they have the support of the vast majority of the Australian people. Those members of parliament who are personally opposed to voluntary assisted dying are fully entitled to their beliefs but, in the current circumstances, what right do they have to continue to impose their beliefs on the residents of the territories, and to deny them the same right of self-determination on this important issue as is enjoyed by every other Australian citizen?