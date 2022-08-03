The Canberra Times
ACT government should put a tight cap on increases in charges

By Letters to the Editor
August 3 2022 - 7:30pm
Canberrans are paying an inordinate amount of their incomes to the territory government for rates and charges. Picture: Karleen Minney.

Along with the many other things that are going around at the moment, I think I have a mild case of Stockholm syndrome. I felt great relief when the Chief Minister announced that his government would help Canberrans manage ballooning living costs by ensuring rates, fees, charges and utility costs would all rise more slowly than the national inflation rate.

