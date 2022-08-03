ACT government should put a tight cap on increases in charges

We are told that the amount of LNG being sold on the spot market exceeds our domestic need. The ALP government, by legislation, ought to secure an adequate amount reserved for domestic use based on the average cost of production. The government has two options: one is to apply a super profits tax (or a temporary royalty) and use it to reduce the domestic price; the other is to allocate sufficient non-contract gas to meet domestic needs. There may need to be some compensation for high cost producers or those disproportionally affected. This would make the domestic reservation of LNG available at a reasonable domestic price and permit contract quantities to be supplied. Gas is an Australian core asset with a priority for domestic use.