Another COVID death in Canberra but numbers of cases keep falling

Another person has died with COVID following the four who died earlier in the week.
"ACT Health has been notified of the death of a woman in her 90s with COVID-19," a statement said.
"ACT Health extends its sincere condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time."
There were 143 people in hospital in Canberra with COVID, of whom two were in intensive cay but neither on a ventilator. That compares with 158 in hospital on Monday, with three in intensive care and one of them on a ventilator.
There were 889 new cases detected in the 24 hours to 8pm, 535 through PCR tests and 353 through the rapid tests. The seven-day rolling average dropped again, from 822 to 792.
The broad picture is that the number of active cases is falling even though some days there are more new cases than the day before - more people are recovering from COVID than getting ill with it.
The number of active cases also kept falling.
On Tuesday, there were 4469 known active cases, compared with 4625 on Monday and 4968 on Sunday.
Last week, known active cases stayed stubbornly above 5000.
The total number of cases detected in the ACT since March 2020 is 192,994.
On Tuesday, the authorities said four people had died of COVID-19. They were a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s, and two men in their 90s.
"ACT Health extends its sincere condolences to their family and friends at this difficult time," a spokesperson said in a statement.
The total number of deaths in the ACT during the pandemic has now risen to 97.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
