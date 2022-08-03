The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Another COVID death in Canberra but numbers of cases keep falling

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated August 3 2022 - 3:14am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another person has died with COVID following the four who died earlier in the week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.