Trailblazing Aussie women in spotlight at Museum of Australian Democracy's Changemakers exhibition

Star changemakers Lowitja O'Donoghue, Quentin Bryce, and Grace Tame.

What do a pair of Doc Martins, a congratulatory telegram, an Aboriginal fighting stick, a petition with 500 signatures, a typewriter, and a packet of contraceptive pills have in common?



The objects are all profound symbols of the remarkable activism and achievements of the courageous and trailblazing Australian women that feature in a powerful new exhibition at Canberra's Museum of Australian Democracy (MoAD).



The infamous Doc Martins belong to former Senator Natasha Stott Despoja who wore them as the youngest person to be elected to the Parliament of Australia, the telegram was sent to Quentin Bryce by Senator Susan Ryan when Bryce was named Sex Discrimination Commissioner, and the fighting stick was a gift to Indigenous leader Professor Megan Davis at the signing of the Uluru Statement from the Heart in 2017.

The typewriter is the machine that activist, journalist and best-selling author Anne Summers used early in her career as political correspondent at the Australian Financial Review newspaper, and Grace Tame is the proud owner of the petition that symbolises the beginning of support for her quest to overturn Tasmania's Evidence Act which forbade sexual assault victims from speaking about their experiences,



The contraceptive pill pack (and comb case used to hide it) is from the 1960s when the pill's arrival heralded a new era of freedom and choice for women.

The objects come together in MoAD's Changemakers exhibition that celebrates generations of activists, icons and allies who over the past 120 years have shaped national conversation and transformed the political, civil and economic landscape for Australian women.



Anne Summers' typewriter is one of the objects used to tell the stories of trailblazing Australian women. Picture: Pew Pew Studio

The exhibition explores the stories of women across many walks of life who have fought and advocated for change to create a fairer, more equal Australia, from Edna Ryan's campaign for equal pay in 1974 to lawyer Nyadol Nyuon's advocacy for refugee women today.



"What's really powerful about this exhibition is that there are so many voices jam-packed into it," said Laina Hall, Manager of Content and Research Development at MoAD, who was part of the team that developed the exhibition, led by curator Jennifer Forest and feminist historian Marilyn Lake.



"There's such a range of women; it's stories of women who were fighting injustice and advocating for change, on the streets, in the corridors of power and around the kitchen table, and all are valuable.



"[The exhibition] makes you realise these voices of women have been around for a long time, and over generation to generation new voices come to the fore and achievements are made, boundaries are pushed again and the conversation is never done."



Ms Hall said the exhibition is timely because it comes 120 years since Australian women were granted both the right to vote in federal elections and the right to stand for election, but also because of the events of the past few years that's seen women's voices become significantly louder and stronger in Australia.



"You have the milestone but also in the broader sense it is so timely because of what we've seen in the last three years, the building frustration and anger, and an awareness that many of these issues that women have been advocating for seem to be the same again and again," she said.



More than 54 women and 11 groups were eventually selected to feature in the exhibition that was almost two years in the making. It revolves around a series of five themes - "Hear us speak", "Because of her", "We can", "Believe me", "Biology is not destiny", "Play fair" and "Pay up".



Changemakers revolves around important themes that have remained relevant for women throughout generations. Picture: Pew Pew Studio

At the centre of the exhibition are seven contemporary "trailblazers" selected by guest curator, award-winning journalist and gender-equality activist Virginia Haussegger as women she believes particularly embody all that their generation aspired to change.



The group includes Quentin Bryce, Anne Summers, Grace Tame, Professor Megan Davis, Lowitja O'Donoghue, Natasha Stott Despoja, and Nyadol Nyuon.



Throughout the exhibition are 55 objects that are physical reminders of the some of the challenges and achievements of the women and groups featured.



Each of the seven chosen by Ms Haussegger were asked to contribute items that meant something to them and told an aspect of their journey.



Ms Hall said the "fantastic" objects take you on a time-travelling journey.



"Objects have a huge amount of power to tell stories - they connect you immediately to that person - those shoes that were worn, the newspaper that was printed, the banner someone held as they marched, or the contraceptive packet that someone had in their pocket hidden inside a comb case," she said.



"It's almost like time-travelling. When you're here, surrounded by those objects, it's very powerful because it's like they are all taking to each other, across time and across space."



The hand-embroidered banners of craftivist Tal Fitzpatrick line the entrance to Changemakers. Picture: Pew Pew Studio

As well as raising awareness of the formidable women featured, MoAD hopes Changemakers will drive conversations and encourage other girls and women to become a changemaker.



"A central motivation for MoAD is to make sure we explore aspects of our democracy and the myriad ways people have become involved in democracy not just through politics but through advocacy and action," Hall said.



"By making the connections between the past and the present helps people realise how many advances have been made but also hopefully inspires them to keep fighting and keep advocating for change that will enable women to have more freedoms and more equality."

