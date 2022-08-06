Up the coast, the beaches continue. Most have just a single road in and are inaccessible from either side. The cliffs and rocky outcrops bookending them create a sense that each is its own small community, with a couple of shops and restaurants, some hammocks, definitely massages. Each has its own feel, one for the hippies, one for the hip; some better for families, some better for those who want to get familiar. Visitors who are looking to relax may spend most of their time at the beach around their community, while others do day trips along the coast.