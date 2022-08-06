The Canberra Times

Koh Phangan set to become one of Thailand's next hotspots

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
August 6 2022 - 7:30pm
Mae Haad Beach has more of a resort feel than other parts of the island.

Why is it that so often we choose not to take that last small step? Australians are happy to fly the nine hours to Bangkok, and even to transit and do another hour-long flight to the island of Koh Samui. But then getting a 30-minute ferry from Koh Samui to the nearby island of Koh Phangan? Oh, no way! That's just all a bit too much!

