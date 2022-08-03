The charities to benefit this year from the black-tie ball are Roundabout Canberra (which rehomes pre-loved baby and children's items to local families experiencing hardship), food rescue charity OzHarvest Australia, Fearless Women (which supports girls and young women in the ACT with mentoring, counselling and in-schools programs), Rural Aid Australia (which works with primary producers and rural communities to assist them through natural disasters) and the Ukraine Crisis Appeal run by the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations.