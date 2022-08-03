The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Canberra nurses rally outside ACT Legislative Assembly

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated August 3 2022 - 7:32am, first published 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A nurse working in Canberra's emergency department has said some nurses have resorted to wearing incontinence pads as they don't have time to go to the bathroom.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.