The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Time for exhaustive integrity review of the ACT government, Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee to say in ACT budget reply

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
August 3 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee will use her budget reply speech to call on Labor and the Greens to commission a wide-ranging review of ACT government integrity.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.