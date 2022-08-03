The Canberra Times
Strong support for territory rights augurs well for VAD laws

By The Canberra Times
August 3 2022 - 7:30pm
The territory rights bill is expected to go to the Senate in September. Picture: Karleen Minney.

The strong support in the lower house on Wednesday for the private members bill to reinstate territory rights offers hope it may also fare well when it goes to the Senate.

