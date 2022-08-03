The Canberra Times
Hall market CANCELLED this weekend

Updated August 6 2022 - 6:56pm, first published August 3 2022 - 7:30pm
UPDATE: THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER FORCING CLOSURE OF THE SHOWGROUNDS

