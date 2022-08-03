Hall market CANCELLED this weekend

UPDATE: THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER FORCING CLOSURE OF THE SHOWGROUNDS
Idris Stanton, aka Wham Glam Circus Man, members of Warehouse Circus and the Canberra Miniature Railway will all be at an action-packed Hall market on Sunday.
And the rain should be clear by then, with just the chance of a shower.
OMG Decadent Donuts - ACT Region will also be at the market for the first time, along with all the favourite stalls from plants to pottery.
The market is at the Hall showgrounds on Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
Entry is by a gold coin donation helping fund Hartley Lifecare's disability services.
