WorkSafe notice prohibits diving blocks at shallow end of Canberra pools

Canberra's work health and safety watchdog have issued a notice to Canberra International Sports and Aquatic Centre and the ANU pool, prohibiting use of diving blocks at the shallow end of the pool.
The notice was issued on July 22 at the aquatic centre, and prevents the continued use of starter, diving and racing blocks located at the 1.2 metre-depth end.
Advertisement
It also applies to the ANU pool in Acton.
"This activity poses a risk to the Health and Safety to all persons and others as there is no control measures in place to prevent persons or others from impacting with the bottom of the pool when diving from the blocks," the notice states.
Viva Leisure, the group which manages Canberra International Sports and Aquatic Centre, have been contacted for comment.
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.