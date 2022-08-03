Parkruns have become part of the rhythm of the community.
A run or walk around a set course each week not only gives a chance to improve your time but also to see the same faces, feel that sense of belonging. And volunteers are a big part of that, setting up the registration, marshalling the runners, recording the times. Nothing happens without them.
Rupert Hammond was a legendary member of the Ginninderra parkrun community who volunteered an incredible 80 times at the event at John Knight Memorial Park in Belconnen every Saturday morning.
Mr Hammond, 77, sadly passed away last weekend.
Ginninderra parkrun co-event director Lara Lever said Mr Hammond always volunteered as the first marshal off the bridge, which became known as Rupert's corner.
"The runners had to pass him twice so he was hard to miss," she said.
Mr Hammond's faithful dog Hamish, now being cared for by family, was always by his side.
"After each parkrun, a few of us would have breakfast afterwards at Birrigai Cafe and Rupert would come and Hamish would always hold out for the bacon," Lara said.
Lara said the Ginninderra parkrun, formed in 2012, was the first held in Canberra and the sixth held in Australia. About 200 to 250 people participated each Saturday.
At its 10th anniversary parkrun in April, the group inducted both Rupert and Hamish as a Legend of Ginninderra parkrun.
Lara invited everyone to come down to the parkrun on Saturday from 8am to honour the life and contribution of Rupert, including a moment of silence for him.
"Rupert not being there on Saturday will touch a lot of people, it will be a very sad moment," she said.
