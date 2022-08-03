Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Australians to keep backing his nation and resist Russia's propaganda efforts aimed at undermining international opposition to its invasion.
In a live video-streamed address to university students at the Australian National University and 20 other universities on Wednesday, President Zelenskyy said he had been shocked by the atrocities committed by Russian forces.
Advertisement
He rejected a push from some nations to allow Russia to "save face" in the war and for Ukraine to make concessions.
The Ukrainian president also said he would like to see China join the international community opposing the invasion, but believed it would make the "prudent" choice in the situation.
"It's important for us that China would not help Russia," he said.
Russia tries to accuse other people of their atrocities.- Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mr Zelenskyy told students Russia's decision to bomb Ukraine's hospitals, schools and communities meant the invading nation had no option to save its reputation in the conflict, despite calls from some nations to let it "save face".
"It has to be obvious for everyone that that doesn't matter at all. We cannot anger those who are already insane," he said.
"It is impossible to save the face of those who don't want it."
Mr Zelenskyy also said Russia had skilfully crafted myths as part of international misinformation efforts aimed at undermining opposition to the invasion.
"Russia tries to accuse other people of their atrocities," Mr Zelenskyy said.
"I hope you continue to help us, continue to help Ukraine including in the classrooms, by standing for the truth, and debunking the myths that were so skilfully fabricated by the Russian propaganda machine."
The Ukrainian president warned against fatigue in the international community's opposition to the Russian invasion as financial pressures hit individuals and business owners.
He said none of the 161 days since the invasion should be forgotten. Australia had delivered some of the most military support for Ukraine among non-NATO nations, he said.
The Ukrainian president's address to students follows a speech earlier this year delivered to the former parliament, after war broke out in eastern Europe.
Tickets for the Wednesday evening event in Llewellyn Hall sold out in minutes and university students around the nation watched virtually to ask questions of the Ukrainian president.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.