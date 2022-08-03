The Canberra Times
Help us and resist Russian propaganda efforts, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells ANU students

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated August 3 2022 - 9:20am, first published 9:10am
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses students at the Australian National University, as ANU chancellor Julie Bishop moderates the event. Picture: James Croucher

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Australians to keep backing his nation and resist Russia's propaganda efforts aimed at undermining international opposition to its invasion.

Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

