We need to review the process of political appointments

The risk of politicisation at other senior executive levels is lower in the Commonwealth than in the states because the vast majority of the SES are ongoing employees and their appointments are subject to "certification" by the APS commissioner (terminations also require due process). In Victoria, however, all such executives are on term appointments and in NSW that is the usual approach; in neither case is the commissioner involved to ensure merit is applied, and terminations can be for any or no reason. No evidence has ever been provided to demonstrate genuine benefits in organisational performance from having the SES on term appointments and so easily dismissed.