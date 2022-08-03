FIVE states are in the firing line for damaging winds, heavy rain and wild weather, as a series of cold fronts move over southern Australia.
Severe weather warnings have been issued for WA, SA, NSW and Victoria, with residents in Tasmania urged to prepared for wild weather.
Advertisement
Overnight in WA, strong wind gusts of up to 130km/h brought down trees and powerlines, and caused property damage in coastal communities near Perth and down to the Cape.
A power outage at Perth Airport at around 7pm on Tuesday forced the cancellation of all outbound flights.
Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Dean Narramore said the system has now moved into South Australia with winds in excess of 90km/h possible.
From Wednesday evening the front will move into western and elevated parts of Victoria, with wind gusts of up to 110km/h predicted, with that to increase to 130km/h in alpine areas.
"That's destructive winds and likely to cause damage" Mr Narramore said.
On Thursday the next series of cold fronts will move through southern Australia, this will bring moderate to heavy rainfall across parts of Victoria, NSW and Tasmania.
"The focus of the heavy rainfall will be north east Victoria and into south-eastern NSW, particularly our alpine areas and west facing slopes where we could see falls in excess of 100mm," Mr Narramore said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
This could lead to flooding for inland parts of NSW, while north-western Tasmania could experience flooding with up to 50mm of rain predicted.
Flood watches are current for north-east Victoria and far south-east NSW.
There has already been significant beach erosion in coastal communities in western and south-western WA due to damaging surf and wave heights up to 10 metres.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.