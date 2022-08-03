The Canberra Times

Severe weather predicted to impact WA, SA, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania

By Nadine Morton
Updated August 3 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:35am
SEVERE WEATHER: Damaging winds and heavy rain are impacting southern Australia. Image: Bureau of Meteorolgy

FIVE states are in the firing line for damaging winds, heavy rain and wild weather, as a series of cold fronts move over southern Australia.

