The Canberra Racing Club says it is open to ongoing consultation with the ACT Greens, but called on the party to ease its attack on the industry after a turbulent two years.
The Greens put renewed pressure on the club and Harness Racing ACT this week, leader Shane Rattenbury declaring the party's intent to seek a budget amendment to the $41 million allocated to racing over the next five years.
Harness Racing ACT officials have also met with the government to discuss the new memorandum of understanding for funding, but they are still concerned about their future beyond the five-year deal.
The new agreement contains stipulations about animal welfare and increased administration work for trainers and staff to keep track of horses.
"It's a waiting game at the moment," a harness racing spokesperson said. "Equine welfare is first and foremost. The Greens' late introduction of the principle of removing funding to horse racing in the ACT disregarded the undertakings and commitments in the MOU."
The Canberra Racing Club was fighting a fire on another front on Wednesday after Racing NSW added $30 million of prizemoney investment and significant increases for country meets.
Some Canberra trainers are already considering moving interstate because of rising insurance costs, and prizemoney increases could sweeten the deal.
Canberra chief executive Matt Kolek hoped the government would honour $41 million of funding.
"We met with the Greens and had a reasonably productive meeting in the lead up to the [agreement]," Kolek said.
"But the feedback since then has been challenging for us and obviously disappointing. We're talking to them more broadly to give them our perspective and [tell them] how difficult it is for our industry at the moment.
"We do we need some clean air. It's disappointing from our perspective that [the Greens] have chosen not to support that ... it seems like they're looking to set one part of the Canberra community against another."
Canberra Liberals racing and gaming spokesperson Mark Parton went on the offensive for racing in the Assembly on Wednesday, calling on the government to increase funding.
"The Greens have this ridiculous perception that racing is the sport of kings," Parton. "These people are salt of the earth battlers ... They're in strife. They're being starved to death."
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr expects the funding to go ahead despite opposition from the Greens, but Labor backbencher Marisa Paterson is pushing for a change to support online gambling minimisation.
"The Greens Party don't support funding for the racing industry," Barr said on 2CC.
"That's $7 million out of a $7 billion budget ... my view, given we made a commitment ahead of the 2020 election that we would sign a memorandum of understanding with the racing industry, is that we would honour that.
"We've done that. The Greens Party don't agree with that. My view is the majority of the Assembly does.
"The Greens have reserved their right not to vote for that $7 million. They can move a discreet amendment that I don't think is going to get up."
The Greens' stance has sparked fears within in the racing industry about its future in the capital.
The point of consumption gambling tax has been increased from 15 per cent to 20 per cent, but none of that increase will be passed on to racing.
The government struck an agreement with the industry to pass on funds from the tax when ACTTAB was sold in 2014 to ensure financial viability.
"We've been working a pathway to try to renegotiate the MOU with the government for some months now, so it was disappointing the Greens came in late," the harness racing spokesperson said.
"We've had discussions with [the government] about options to get a home of our own [instead of being at EPIC. We're a foundation club of the precinct, but we've looked at options to be elsewhere. There are conversations to be had about finding somewhere we can sustain ourselves."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
