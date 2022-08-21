Times Past: August 22, 1993

Hundreds of dog attacks were happening in Canberra every year but only a handful of dogs were destroyed as a result, a front page report said on this day in 1993.
Concerns over dog attacks - one every two or three days - had risen despite supposedly tough laws, which had been bolstered a year earlier.
Few victims were pressing charges for fear of upsetting neighbours and Canberra's magistrates appeared reluctant to impose the maximum $1000 fines, according to dog patrol officers.
Among the concerned Canberrans were some Kambah residents who had been terrorised by a bull-terrier cross, which had jumped a fence and bitten a teenager on his leg.
The dog's owner told The Canberra Times it was not the first time her dog had bitten someone but said that the seven-year-old culprit, called Bonza, was generally "no trouble".
One resident said he feared for his daughter's life, but felt helpless.
"I was told we could do nothing until he attacks somebody," he said. "Nobody was prepared to handle it. It's too late when someone gets bitten. Well, now someone has been."
The dog patrol unit had impounded Bonza while investigations continued.
