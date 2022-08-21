The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 22, 1993

August 21 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page on this day in 1993.

Hundreds of dog attacks were happening in Canberra every year but only a handful of dogs were destroyed as a result, a front page report said on this day in 1993.

