Times Past: August 21, 1973

Defence was looking for savings here, there and everywhere after a directive from government to save money, the front page reported on this day in 1973.
And they were finding savings in some not-so-obvious places. The major saving reported was in the cutting down on live-weapons training in favour of more time spent in simulators.
The RAAF in particular would be expected to drastically reduce the amount of rocket and cannon fire, and fighter pilots would be spending more time honing their skills on the ground. Rookie pilots would spend more time in cheaper training planes before jumping into the seat of a jet.
The Army was being asked to reduce the rounds issued to its soldiers in training.
Money was also expected to be saved by the abolishing of honorary titles for senior military officer when they retired. Officers were to lose the traditional right to an honorary rank one above the actual level at which they resigned or completed their service.
While the honorary upgrading didn't confer any extra financial benefits, the cost to the public service of administering the upgrades was seen as considerable enough to kill off the practice.
