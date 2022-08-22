Times Past: August 23, 1966

The federal government was getting out of the business of slaughtering animals for meat in Canberra, the front page reported on this day in 1966.
The Health Minister Dr Forbes said the Canberra Abattoir would be sold to privatise enterprise, preferring to let others do that particular business, while the government instead focused on monitoring standards.
Crucially, selling off the abattoir "would result in no increase in the cost of meat supplied to the ACT and no lowering in quality", Dr Forbes said.
At the time of the announcement, less than half of the meat consumed in Canberra was handled locally and abattoirs at Goulburn and Cootamundra were keen to pick up more business for the growing capital.
But the ACT Advisory Council criticised the lack of consultation with the community, a view echoed by the Member for the ACT, Jim Fraser.
"The people of Canberra have been treated with contempt in that they have been afforded no opportunity to express an opinion ... before the decision was made," he said.
