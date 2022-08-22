The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 23, 1966

August 22 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page on this day in 1966.

The federal government was getting out of the business of slaughtering animals for meat in Canberra, the front page reported on this day in 1966.

