Times Past: August 24, 1988

August 23 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page on this day in 1988.

Cartoonist Geoff Pryor drew Treasurer Paul Keating in a bathtub full of cash on this day in 1988, as Mr Keating hailed a new era of prosperity for Australia.

