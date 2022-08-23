Times Past: August 24, 1988

Cartoonist Geoff Pryor drew Treasurer Paul Keating in a bathtub full of cash on this day in 1988, as Mr Keating hailed a new era of prosperity for Australia.
In a buoyant economic update, Mr Keating said, among other things, a $5.47 billion surplus was expected and beer prices were set to fall - music to the ears of 1980s Australia.
The update was the most optimistic Mr Keating had been since his warning in 1986 that Australia faced a future as a "banana republic" if its economic fortunes didn't improve. (This was, it turned out, just two years before he even more famously declared "this is the recession we had to have", but that's for another day).
"We are now well on the way back to prosperity," Mr Keating said, hailing the economic successes of his government. "This achievement is without precedent in our history."
But the Leader of the Opposition John Hewson wasn't happy about the surplus, saying it'd been taxed away from hard-working Australians.
"Mr Keating has taxed the shirt off all Australians and is now promising to give back the buttons in 12 months time," he said.
Shadow Treasurer John Howard doubted some of Mr Keating's figures, saying he was "very optimistic" on growth, inflation and the current-account deficit.
