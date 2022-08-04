The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

With all this space debris coming down, are you going to get hit?

By Fabian Zander
Updated August 4 2022 - 12:51am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This giant piece of debris was found in farmer Mick Miner's paddock in Dalgety, NSW. Picture: Brad Tucker

In the past week alone, we've seen two separate incidents of space debris hurtling back to Earth in unexpected places.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.