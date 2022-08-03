The Canberra Times
Rookie Brumbies hooker Billy Pollard called into Wallabies squad


By Chris Dutton
Updated August 3 2022 - 10:34pm, first published 10:12pm
Brumbies hooker Billy Pollard will join the Wallabies squad. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Eight-game rookie Billy Pollard has been called into the Wallabies squad as injury cover for their two-Test trip to Argentina, making a made dash from the capital to South America after getting an unexpected tap on the shoulder.

