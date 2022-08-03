Eight-game rookie Billy Pollard has been called into the Wallabies squad as injury cover for their two-Test trip to Argentina, making a made dash from the capital to South America after getting an unexpected tap on the shoulder.
ACT Brumbies rake Pollard will join the Wallabies in the coming days, but won't be considered for the first clash against the Pumas because of his late arrival.
Instead, two of his Brumbies teammates Folau Fainga'a and Lachlan Lonergan will share the hooker duties for the match in Mendoza on Sunday morning.
Pollard was added to the Wallabies squad after Dave Porecki was ruled out with concussion.
Porecki has to complete a 12-day stand down as per rugby's concussion protocols, ruling him out of the second Test and prompting Wallabies coach Dave Rennie to turn to Pollard.
The 20-year-old has been with the Brumbies for the past two years after being a star schoolboy and being chased by NRL clubs before he committed to rugby.
The Brumbies beat the likes of the Melbourne Storm, South Sydney and the Sydney Roosters for Pollard's signature, and gave him time to develop in the Canberra club system.
"It's definitely not the path I thought I'd go down," Pollard said when he arrived at the Brumbies.
"I had a big league background growing up and it was the main sport my family was into. But I was lucky enough to get the chance to come here and look at the facilities. The culture ... I was pretty amazed.
"I played league from under-6s and added rugby from about under-11s. Never took it too seriously, but just really grew a passion for it."
The rise of Pollard was one of the main reasons the Brumbies were comfortable with Fainga'a shifting clubs for next season.
A salary-cap squeeze meant forced the Brumbies into a tough decision, with Fainga'a to link with the Western Force and the Canberra side to focus on Lonergan, Pollard and Connal McInerney.
The Wallabies will name their team for the Argentina clash on Friday morning, with Rennie to use Fainga'a and Lonergan while also searching for a new inside centre.
The Wallabies will look to get off to a fast start to try and silence the Argentine crowd who have been starved of international rugby for the past three years.
They got a taste last month when new Pumas coach, ex-Wallabies boss Michael Cheika orchestrated a series win over Scotland.
"It was disappointing we didn't get the win over England but it's a new competition and there are trophies up for grabs," said Ikitau, who has played 15 Tests.
"We're working towards winning the Rugby Championship and that starts this week against Argentina."
