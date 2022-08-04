The Hyatt Hotel remains the jewel in the crown of Canberra's hospitality sector so getting the chance to add to its understated glamour is a dream come true for CIT floristry students.
The second-year students are gaining real-life experience by providing floral displays across key areas of the 98-year-old hotel.
CIT floristry teacher Narelle Phillips said the students were nearing the end of their two-year, part-time course and would be taking turns to provide floral displays for the Hyatt between now and December, when the displays turn to the hotel's in-house Christmas decorations.
"The idea actually came from the Hyatt's general manager Adam [Myott] who asked us if the students would be interested. I jumped and said, 'That would be amazing' because in vocational education and training, it's all about making a realistic, real-life work opportunity and this is a real job," Ms Phillips said.
"The students are really, really fortunate to be doing real flowers for a real client and the client is the Hyatt."
Downer sculptor and textile artist Adele Cameron is one of the floristry students and she and Ms Phillips created the first floral arrangements now on display at the Hyatt.
"I wanted to learn how to incorporate flowers into my art practice because I already use a lot of flowers and plant materials in dying my fabrics. And I also wanted to learn how to use flowers in large-scale installations and that's what I'm learning this year, which is fantastic," Ms Cameron said.
"Everything is a learning experience and we're really all enjoying it."
Another student, Julie Doolan, was a primary school teacher for 30 years in country NSW before deciding to study floristry at CIT.
"I just wanted to have a bit of a change and use my creative skills in a different way," she said.
Mrs Doolan has already opened a florist and gift shop in Harden, The Ohana Collection, while she completes her studies.
"There was no other florist in town so it's been quite popular," she said.
"And as we learn new skills, we can implement them into our shop."
Getting to put their own floral designs in the Hyatt was "pretty spectacular".
"It's an amazing venue and this is something you dream of as a florist," Mrs Doolan said.
Fellow student, Adi Shefer, from Braddon, is also working already, at Only Roses in Fyshwick.
"It's been great," she said of the course.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
