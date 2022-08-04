The Labor government has rushed through legislation protecting it from a potential bill of $11 billion in unpaid superannuation owed to public servants, defending it as a "sane" move and gaining the Coalition's support.
After passing the House of Representatives on Thursday morning, the extraordinary laws are set to retrospectively change superannuation legislation and block any liability arising from a looming Federal Court decision on claims that three Foreign Affairs Department employees are owed unpaid super.
Advertisement
Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones defended the bill in Parliament, saying the government was dealing with the matter urgently to provide certainty to employees and litigants in the Federal Court matter.
"No sane government could do anything other than what we are proposing to do today," Mr Jones said.
The bill passed the House of Representatives 115 to five, opposed only by Greens MPs and independent Monique Ryan. Independents Zoe Daniel and Sophie Scamps recused themselves from the debate after declaring a conflict of interest. Ms Daniel said she received rent-free housing while an ABC foreign correspondent, and Dr Scamps said she had a family member in a similar situation.
The bill was introduced in the Senate and passed the upper house on Wednesday, facing opposition from only the Greens and gaining support from the Coalition and crossbenchers including ACT senator David Pocock.
Its fast passage through parliament this week raises questions about the Federal Court case, which was due to be decided soon and was flagged in government budget papers earlier this year as posing a fiscal risk to the Commonwealth.
Greens leader Adam Bandt on Thursday morning protested the government's efforts to rush the bill through Parliament, saying MPs were not given time to consider and debate it, despite its financial consequences.
"It is not clear there's a compelling case for urgency that this can't be dealt with in the normal course," he said.
"We should not be in the practice of forcing people in this house to, especially where there's such a large number of crossbenchers here, to just take something at face value and push it through without the opportunity to have the usual debate.
"In terms of what we know about this bill, we're in a position where we don't know enough to be able to support it."
Mr Bandt said the Greens would oppose the bill "in large part on process grounds", and that its rushed passage through parliament set a bad precedent.
"This is bad process, it's a bad way to start the parliament and we can't support it."
READ MORE:
Liberal MP and former assistant treasurer Stuart Robert said the Coalition backed the bill, and that it was consistent with the stance the former Morrison government took on similar matters.
He denied the Labor government's response had been rushed, saying the former government had been monitoring the potential fiscal risk of a possible court decision favouring the three public servants.
Mr Robert admitted it was rare for parliaments to pass retrospective laws dating back to the 1980s on matters before the courts.
"This issue has been considered by the government soberly and sensibly and we thank them for that," he said.
Advertisement
The former Morrison government minister admitted the courts did not welcome federal parliament interventions in cases with retrospective laws.
"Whilst I appreciate the court sentiments, it is this place's role to legislate, not the court's," Mr Robert said.
"It is the court's case to interpret legislation. And if this place is not satisfied with what the other separated power - in that the court - has done, it is implied upon this place to seek to make it right."
Finance and Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher announced on Tuesday the government would introduce a bill to amend laws retrospectively in order to minimise the "significant windfall increases" in superannuation benefits that could be paid out following the court's ruling.
The landmark court case, put forward by three department staff, argues superannuation payments are owed on rent-free housing provided by the government.
Advertisement
If the court rules in favour of the DFAT staff, it could mean the Commonwealth owes thousands more public servants unpaid superannuation owed on rent-free accommodation during their overseas postings. The government has claimed the potential bill could be between $8-11 billion.
Labor MP for Fenner Andrew Leigh on Thursday stridently voiced his support for the new legislation on Twitter, claiming the three DFAT employees could receive up to $11 million each in superannuation if the Federal Court decides in their favour.
"It would cost the budget billions. The Greens Party are voting for the millionaires," Dr Leigh said.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.