The Labor government has rushed through legislation to protect it from having to pay a potential $11 billion in unpaid superannuation owed to public servants, after winning the Coalition's support for the measure in the lower house.
After passing the House of Representatives on Thursday morning, the extraordinary laws are set to retrospectively change superannuation legislation and block any liability arising from a looming Federal Court decision on claims that three Foreign Affairs Department employees are owed unpaid super.
Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones defended the bill in Parliament, saying the government was dealing with the matter urgently to provide certainty to employees and litigants in the Federal Court matter.
"No sane government could do anything other than what we are proposing to do today," Mr Jones said.
The bill passed the House of Representatives 115 to five, opposed only by Greens MPs and independent Monique Ryan. Independents Zoe Daniel and Sophie Scamps recused themselves from the debate after declaring a conflict of interest. Ms Daniel said she received rent-free housing while an ABC foreign correspondent while Dr Scamps said she had a family member in a similar situation.
The bill was introduced in the Senate and passed the upper house on Wednesday.
Greens leader Adam Bandt on Thursday morning protested the government's efforts to rush the bill through Parliament, saying MPs were not given time to consider and debate it, despite its financial impacts.
"It is not clear there's a compelling case for urgency that this can't be dealt with in the normal course, as a matter of process," he said.
"We should not be in the practice of forcing people in this house to, especially when there's such a large number of crossbenchers here, to just take something at face value and push it through without the opportunity to have the usual debate.
"In terms of what we know about this bill, we're in a position where we don't know enough to be able to support it."
Liberal MP and former assistant treasurer Stuart Robert said the Coalition would back the bill, and said the former Morrison government would have dealt with the potential superannuation liability in a similar way.
He denied the Labor government's response had been rushed, saying the former government had been monitoring the potential fiscal risk of a possible court decision favouring the three public servants.
Finance and Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher announced on Tuesday the government would introduce a bill to amend laws retrospectively in order to minimise the "significant windfall increases" in superannuation benefits that could be paid out following the court's ruling.
The landmark court case, put forward by three department staff, argues superannuation payments are owed on rent-free housing provided by the government.
If the court rules in favour of the DFAT staff, it could mean the Commonwealth owes thousands more public servants unpaid superannuation owed on rent-free accommodation during their overseas postings. The government has claimed the potential bill could be between $8-11 billion.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
