Their Australia Cup journey may have come to an end, but the Monaro Panthers are looking to use the experience as a springboard for the final weeks of the Capital Football season.
The last remaining ACT team in the Australia Cup, the Monaro Panthers were knocked out of the cup on Wednesday night after a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Sydney United in the round of 32.
Monaro coach Frank Cachia was proud of his team's efforts and was determined to build on their performance.
"As a club we learned a lot," Cachia said.
"It's always disappointing to go out, but at the same time we will take a lot out of that performance and the whole experience.
"Overall I think the performance was pretty good. The boys showed a lot of character the whole night. As a team we can build from that."
The Panthers were brave throughout the contest, however, Sydney United's class proved too good.
Goals in the 37th, 63rd and 79th minutes from Patrick Antelmi, Chris Payne and Kyle Cementi were enough to put the game to bed as Monaro failed to cause any damage from its early chances.
"Things could have been different ... we should have been better in front of goal, we created a number of really good opportunities in the first half, especially in that first half an hour, we just didn't take them," Cachia said.
Monaro still has plenty to play for, starting with a clash against Gungahlin United this Sunday. Second place on the NPL table is up for grabs, while finals are just around the corner.
Cachia admitted there were some sore bodies, but was confident most players would be available this weekend, saying: "It gives an opportunity to regroup and bounce back, and make the most of the learning experience that we had last night."
